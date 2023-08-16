Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Expands By 7.7%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GROY. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.28.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 1.9 %

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Shares of GROY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 390,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.88. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

