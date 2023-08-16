Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Decreases By 8.2%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD remained flat at $14.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 129,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.