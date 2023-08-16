Short Interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Increases By 6.5%

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 472.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

GVA traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 217,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,599. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

GVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

