Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Decreases By 9.1%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ GRIN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Grindrod Shipping
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
