Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Decreases By 18.3%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 166,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $447.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

