Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Decreases By 10.3%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 4,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,396. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

