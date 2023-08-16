Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Increases By 8.0%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 467,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 10.39%.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.