Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Decreases By 18.5%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 239,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -310.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,710,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

