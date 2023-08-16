Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Drops By 16.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISPOW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.