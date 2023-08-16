Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Drops By 16.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Inspirato Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ISPOW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
