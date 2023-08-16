Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expands By 6.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 25,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

