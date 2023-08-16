Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expands By 6.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 25,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.