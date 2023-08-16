Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Increases By 17.1%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,490.0 days.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $13.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

