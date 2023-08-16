Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Decreases By 19.1%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 862,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

