Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Grows By 5.2%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Loews alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Loews by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.64. 277,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,945. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.