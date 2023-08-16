Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Increases By 11.4%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AES by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth $8,951,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $5,306,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of AES by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AES by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter.

AES Price Performance

AES Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AESC opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. AES has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $104.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

