Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Drops By 11.0%

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 20,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 2,090,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,407. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

