Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Grows By 8.5%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 482,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 53,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $301.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.61.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

