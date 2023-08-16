Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
