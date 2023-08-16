Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.9 %

About Sienna Senior Living

LWSCF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

