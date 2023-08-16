Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 72600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Silver Spruce Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.