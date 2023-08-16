Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Athira Pharma makes up approximately 0.5% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 60.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 63.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Athira Pharma news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,012 shares of company stock worth $242,884. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

ATHA stock remained flat at $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,174. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

