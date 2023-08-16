Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,836 shares during the period. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 2,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.