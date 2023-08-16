Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 212,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 40,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,818. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

