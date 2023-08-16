Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $81.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

