Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on SOT

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.