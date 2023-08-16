Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

