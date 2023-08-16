Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

