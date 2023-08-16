Sourceless (STR) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $428.25 million and approximately $1,719.68 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,106.83 or 1.00021383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02039269 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

