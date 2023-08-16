Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 2.4%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 239,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Southern Energy had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of C$7.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.2290503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.