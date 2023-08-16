Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,095,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 632,077 shares.The stock last traded at $22.55 and had previously closed at $22.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,806,608.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 335,427 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

