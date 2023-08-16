SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 1,798,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,688. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

