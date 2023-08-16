SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 190.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.06. 3,057,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,670. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.