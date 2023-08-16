SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.66. 1,899,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,270. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

