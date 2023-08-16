SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,635,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,132 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,943,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 38,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,653. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.