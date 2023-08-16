SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,662 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $21,214,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

