Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Spectral Medical has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

