Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

SPB stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 816,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

