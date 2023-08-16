Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 100757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.74).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84. The company has a market capitalization of £69.31 million, a P/E ratio of 418.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

