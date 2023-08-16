Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

