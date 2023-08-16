Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.95

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.
Square Enix Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.47.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
