Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $23,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,655 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 6,384,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,892,883. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

