Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $42.52 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,034. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

