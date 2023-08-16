Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,118 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

