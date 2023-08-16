Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. 1,351,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,976. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

