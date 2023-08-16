Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 10,526 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.31. 984,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,187. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

