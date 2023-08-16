Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,514. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.10. The company has a market capitalization of $373.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

