Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,173 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $160.02. 4,467,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,627. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.