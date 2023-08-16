Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,319 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.48. 374,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,560. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average is $194.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

