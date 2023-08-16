Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lifted by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. 315,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

