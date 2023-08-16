Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Star Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Star Gold Company Profile
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Star Gold
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.