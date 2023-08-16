Steem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.19 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.42 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,869.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00255979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00709900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00529904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00055340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,467,377 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

