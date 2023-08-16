Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.46 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,123.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00268165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.21 or 0.00752796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00534056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00056365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00113249 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,447,386 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

